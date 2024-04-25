Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library shares weekly news

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Something big is coming! We have a BIG surprise in store for the community and it’s almost ready! Safe to say that you’ll be able to access YOUR Library even more. YOUR Library is coming to YOU (soon)! Stay tuned for details.

Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring local author, Hugh Russel! Join us alongside Grand Valley and Orangeville Public Libraries at Perked Pierogi in Grand Valley on Wednesday, May 15th @ 7pm to hear about Hugh’s novels and his writing process!

Staff Pick of the Week: Victim 2117 by Jussi Adler-Olsen : The death of a seemingly random refugee in the Mediterranean Sea triggers powerful reverberations in a teen with murderous impulses, an Abu Ghraib terrorist, and Department Q’s Assad, who uncovers links to a family he assumed was long dead.



         

