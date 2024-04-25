Shelburne man charged in drug seizure in Orangeville

Methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine are among the drugs seized by Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) when conducting a search warrant at a house in Orangeville that was searched just two months prior.

A property on Fourth Ave. in Orangeville saw police execute a search warrant on April 19 with the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit, Dufferin OPP officers and members of the Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP).

A search was conducted on Feb. 22 at the same house that resulted in a litany of drug and theft charges for four individuals, two of which were charged again as a result of the April 19 search warrant.

The most recent search warrant resulted in the arrest of four people who are facing multiple charges.

Rory SIEGEL, 42-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

Lorne STOCKDALE, 45-year-old from Orangeville

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid

David TEGGART,46-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

Karen WHITING 47-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Other drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Other drugs

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

There is one outstanding individual with charges pending. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Both Karen Whiting and David Teggart were charged with similar offences during a search warrant at the same house on Fourth Avenue on Feb. 22.

At that time, Teggart was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), and possession of a schedule I substance (Opioid). Whiting faced charges for possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) possession of a schedule I substance (Opioid) – two counts, possession of a schedule III substance, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime (under $5,000).

The following property was seized during the April 19 search warrant:

• Methamphetamine

• Fentanyl pills

• Cocaine

• $435 – Canadian currency

• Assorted pills

• Scale

• Cellular telephone

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

