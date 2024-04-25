Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne man charged in drug seizure in Orangeville

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine are among the drugs seized by Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) when conducting a search warrant at a house in Orangeville that was searched just two months prior. 

A property on Fourth Ave. in Orangeville saw police execute a search warrant on April 19 with the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit, Dufferin OPP officers and members of the Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP).

A search was conducted on Feb. 22 at the same house that resulted in a litany of drug and theft charges for four individuals, two of which were charged again as a result of the April 19 search warrant. 

The most recent search warrant resulted in the arrest of four people who are facing multiple charges. 

Rory SIEGEL, 42-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

Lorne STOCKDALE, 45-year-old from Orangeville

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid

David TEGGART,46-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

Karen WHITING 47-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Other drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Other drugs

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

There is one outstanding individual with charges pending. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Both Karen Whiting and David Teggart were charged with similar offences during a search warrant at the same house on Fourth Avenue on Feb. 22.

At that time, Teggart was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), and possession of a schedule I substance (Opioid). Whiting faced charges for possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) possession of a schedule I substance (Opioid) – two counts, possession of a schedule III substance, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime (under $5,000).

The following property was seized during the April 19 search warrant:

• Methamphetamine 

• Fentanyl pills

• Cocaine

• $435 – Canadian currency 

• Assorted pills

• Scale

• Cellular telephone 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Yoga in the Park to return to Shelburne, offering free classes

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will be able to stretch and move into the warmer seasons with the return of ...

Shelburne Soccer Club requests field upgrades

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Soccer Club has approached Town Council advocating for upgrades to the fields.  Representatives from the ...

District Youth Public Speaking Contest held at Shelburne Legion

Written By Debbie Freeman The Royal Canadian Legion Shelburne Branch 220 had the honour of hosting the organization’s District Youth Public Speaking Contest on Saturday, ...

Over $85,000 up for grabs with Ontario SPCA’s 50/50 Lottery

Written By Sam Odrowski More than $85,000 could be won through the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. There’s only one week left ...

Local man recognized for rescuing elderly neighbour from fire

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley resident is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save the life of ...

Shelburne Rotary encourages people to join for National Volunteer Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As organizations across Dufferin County celebrate the contributions of their volunteer members this week as part of ...

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support