Dufferin OPP charge two drivers with impaired operation offences

April 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences this past weekend.

Officers from the Dufferin OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of County Road 16 in Amaranth on April 20, just before 9 p.m. Officers noticed a traffic violation and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Charles SWAN, a 38-year-old male, from Beeton has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Officers from the Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Victoria Street in Shelburne on April 21, just after 12:00 a.m. Officers located the vehicle and driver a short time later and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Andrew ROY, a 56-year-old male, from Wellington North has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

