Shelburne Minor Hockey hosts awards night at rec centre

April 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Minor Hockey Association held its annual awards night on Tuesday, April 16.

Held at the banquet hall at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, the night honoured the contributions of players and coaches to another successful season of the Shelburne Wolves.

For the younger players, coaches invited them all to the stage and spoke of achievement throughout the season.

Many players were given credit for the improvement in their hockey skills over the year.

The Wolves had an outstanding year with a lot of success.

A dedicated line-up of team coaches and managers was backed up by the dedication of parents who helped make the season a success.

