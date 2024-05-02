Current & Past Articles » General News

MP Seeback slams Liberal decision to grant Russian Sanctions Waiver

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Canada intends to allow Russian-sourced titanium into Canada to be used by Airbus, according to unnamed government sources, who spoke with the Globe and Mail. 

The decision to grant the sanctions exemption has been slammed by the Ukrainian Ambassador, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and defence experts.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who serves as the Shadow Minister of International Trade, issued the following statement in response to the decision. 

“Justin Trudeau talks tough but has quietly dropped sanctions on one of Vladimir Putin’s lucrative mineral exports. Russia will now use the profits from these titanium sales to further fund its war against the people of Ukraine. This is yet another betrayal of the Ukrainian people by Justin Trudeau, just like when he sent Putin a gas turbine to help export Russian natural gas to Europe; or when he allowed Putin to purchase Canadian-made detonators to be used in Russian landmines that were then used against Ukraine,” said Seeback. 

“Common sense Conservatives will continue to support Ukrainians as they defend their sovereignty from Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion and call out Justin Trudeau’s blatant hypocrisy when it comes to his phony support for Ukraine.”



         

