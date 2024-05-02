Shelburne Library shares weekly news

Something big is coming! We have a BIG surprise in store for the community and it’s almost ready! Safe to say that you’ll be able to access YOUR Library even more. YOUR Library is coming to YOU (soon)! Stay tuned for details.

Staff Pick of the Week: Find a Way by Diana Nyad: On Sept. 2, 2013, at the age of 64, Diana Nyad emerged onto the shores of Key West after completing a 110 mile, 53 hour, record-breaking swim through shark-infested waters from Cuba to Florida. Her memoir shows why, at 64 she was able to achieve what she couldn’t at 30 and how her repeated failures contributed to her success.

Why Trudy Recommends it: Diana’s mantra through her struggles and hardships to achieve her goal was “Whatever your Other Shore is, whatever you must do, whatever inspires you, you will find a way to get there.” Her message to never, ever give up and that you’re never too old to chase your dreams, gave me enormous hope. Though her childhood was horrific, she recalls a moment when she was 9 yrs old, standing on a Fort Lauderdale beach with her Mom. “Where is Cuba, Mom?” She raised her arm to point toward the horizon, “There. It’s right over there. You can’t see it but it’s so close, you could almost swim there.” So began her journey. In her twenties she set the record for swimming around Manhattan Island and made her first attempt at her Cuba Swim. After 42 hours and 79 miles she was blown off course and her dream was unfulfilled. She didn’t swim another stroke for 3 decades. The inner resources Diana drew on during her training for her long days and nights of swimming, her strength and commitment and the photos inside this book make it one of my favourites. Rose concurs. I also read this book and it is truly an amazing story of strength and determination.

