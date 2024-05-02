Suspect of repeated break and enter at local restaurant apprehended

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual as a result of break and enter to a restaurant on Main Street in Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter at a local restaurant in Shelburne on April 29, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival, police noted the rear door ajar and broken wine bottles inside the establishment. The investigation revealed the suspect stole alcohol.

Officers reviewed security footage and were able to identify the male suspect. The suspect was charged accordingly and released from police custody.

A few hours later officers responded to a second break and enter to the same address. After reviewing video surveillance, the suspect was confirmed to be the same male police charged earlier that day. The investigation confirmed the male stole alcohol again.

As a result of the two investigations, Mitcho BOGLIS, 70-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence – (two counts)

• Theft Under $5000 – (two counts)

• Failure to comply with undertaking

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

