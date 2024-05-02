Current & Past Articles » Police news

Two people charged with impaired driving, one registers three times legal limit

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences over the past couple of days. 

Officers from the Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of County Rd. 109 in Amaranth for a possible impaired driver on April 28, just after 5:00 p.m. 

Officers located the vehicle and driver of concern a short time later and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation. 

Michael CASLICK, a 39-year-old male, from Kincardine has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Officers from the Dufferin OPP were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot-check in the area of Main Street and Ojibway Road in Shelburne. A driver entered the area and officers were led into an impaired operation investigation. 

Kathryn TAYLOR, a 45-year-old female, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

