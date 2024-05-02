CDDHS girl’s rugby team wins home opener

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s rugby team started off the season with a win over St. James Catholic High School from Guelph on the field at CDDHS on Wednesday, April 24.

The Royals got off to a good start in the mid-week game scoring early, then keeping up the pressure for the entire game.

CDDHS school has a strong rugby program with over 50 players – they suit up 30 for a game.

“The pace was really good, and we played good as a team,” said Royals rugby player Abby Holliday after the game.

Abby scored two trys during the game.

“For our first game, it was really good,” Abby said. “We supported each other really well when we went on defence. It wasn’t the hardest competition we’ve ever had, but it was a good first game.”

The Royals showed a lot of speed on the field on offence and good determination in stopping the opposition on defence.

“I think today’s game was really good, we had a lot of communication on the field,” said team member Emma Ferris.

“It was good for everyone to get their nerves out for the first real game. We practiced every day for the last month, but we’ve been taking Friday’s off,” Emma said of the dedication to the sport the team has displayed.

“I think the other team played really good, they had some strong players.”

The Royals girls’ rugby team has a history of performing well in the sport and they are aiming for a District championship win this season.

They won the first game of the season 49-12 over St. James.

The Royals will return to their home field on Monday, May 6, to host the team from Bishop Macdonell.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

