Trillium Grant helps Shelburne Curling Club fund needed repairs

May 2, 2024

Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Curling Club will benefit from a $23,200 Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation that will be used to complete damp proofing and drainage to the exterior of the Club building. 

The project will ensure the Club can continue to provide reliable and quality curling programs for the community. 

“The Ontario government has provided this investment through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to repair and improve the foundation of the Shelburne Curling Club,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “This funding will improve and preserve the building while providing high quality curling programs for years to come.”

MPP Jones visited the Club and met with the Board of Directors and the Grant Committee on Friday, April 26. 

The grant funds will be used for a project to ensure the Club won’t experience any more flooding on the ice surface and loss of programming times due to no ice availability. 

“This grant will allow us to repair an ongoing problem at our Club to ensure we can continue to have quality ice for our various curling programs with no interruptions,” said Ross Fins, Project Chair for the Shelburne Curling Club. “This funding helps ensure the long-term viability of the Shelburne Curling Club.” 

The Shelburne Curling Club has historically provided essential recreational and social opportunities to all members of the public, through a multitude of curling programs and winter recreational opportunities. The Curling Club strongly promotes social interaction through its curling programs, bonspiels, fundraisers and facility rentals. 

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport for Ontario. “That’s why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain at the heart of communities across our province.” 

Last year, The Ontario Trillium Foundation invested more than $110 million into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships.



         

