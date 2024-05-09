DCF to donate more than $75,000 in community grants, bursaries

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is making leaps in funding available to local students and community charities.

The foundation announced it will be able to give out more than $75,000 in community grants and student bursaries this year from its funds. According to the Dufferin Community Foundation, this is a 60 per cent increase over last year and a 125 per cent increase since 2022.

“The beauty of a community foundation is that as our charitable investments grow, so does the annual income,” said board chair Debbi Goss in a press release. “We started six years ago at zero. With the support of local donors, we have grown to become one of the largest charitable funders in Dufferin County.”

The majority of the grant money comes from a number of donor-advised funds and the families and individuals who create those funds help select which charities will receive the grants. All charities that receive funding must serve the residents of Dufferin County.

“The Foundation was created in 2019 with a vision to build permanent charitable funds – or ‘forever funds’ as we like to call them – to build our community across the generations. It’s wonderful to see this vision start to bear fruit. Every dollar is so urgently needed,” said Michele Fisher, executive director of DCF.

A new bursary program available through the Dufferin Community Foundation this year is the W. & M. Edelbrock Fund. Through the fund, one student from each of the three high schools in Dufferin County will be awarded a $3,125 bursary to make it financially possible for them to attend college, university or trade school. The application process for the W. & M. Edelbrock Fund will be opening soon.

A returning donor-advised fund, the Cedar Fund, which seeks to alleviate poverty and promote the health of women and children, has dedicated two $5,000 grants to Choices Shelter & Support Services and Family Transition Place for the second year in a row.

“While we live in a beautiful, prosperous community, it is also a place in which many are facing challenges such as poverty, the rising cost of living, unsafe living situations, mental health issues, and food insecurity,” said the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous. “We are grateful that our fund is able to support those who work with our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Dufferin Community Foundation will open grant streams in the fall for its field of interest funds, including the Vision Fund, the Environment Fund, and the Refugee Resettlement Fund. The Arts & Culture grants will also be available, thanks to the W. & M. Edelbrock Fund.

For more information about grants and funds available through Dufferin Community Foundation or to donate visit www.dufferincommunityfoundation.ca.

Readers Comments (0)