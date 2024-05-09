Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne man wins over $1 million in lottery

May 9, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

A Shelburne man has one million reasons to be happy after winning the lottery.

Bogdan Karwowski hit the Ontario Jackpot for the April 13 LOTTARIO Draw, winning $1,032,525.40.

Karwowski, who works in the automotive industry, says he typically picks up LOTTARIO tickets weekly. 

“This is my first big win. I was in my vehicle when I checked my ticket on the OLG app and had to scan it again. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

“I called my wife to tell her I was coming to see her. I scanned the ticket and showed her the win. She said, ‘Congratulations, you won $1,000!’” Bogdan laughed. “I asked her to look again and we were so shocked. I still didn’t believe it was true. When we told our children, they were so happy.”

Bogdan plans to pay some bills and invest for his retirement. “I’d love to celebrate with a family vacation,” he concluded.

His winning ticket was purchased at Town Milk & Variety on Main Street in Shelburne.

LOTTARIO launched in 1978 as Ontario’s first terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 and the draws take place every Saturday. Tickets purchased before 10:30 p.m. on Fridays are eligible for the Early Bird draw. 



         

