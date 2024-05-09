Shelburne Library shares weekly news

Something big is coming! Our BIG surprise is inching closer to being ready, and we can’t wait to share it with you! YOUR Library is coming to YOU (soon)! Stay tuned for details.

The Coffee, Conversation and Books event will feature local author, Hugh Russel! Join us alongside Grand Valley and Orangeville Public Libraries at Perked Pierogi in Grand Valley on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. to hear about Hugh’s novels and his writing process!

Library Literary Event featuring Ian Hamilton – We welcome author of the Ava Lee series, Ian Hamilton, to YOUR Library on Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. This event requires registration and has a limited capacity, so don’t delay in letting us know you’re coming.

Staff Pick of the Week: Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester: Examining such disciplines as education, journalism, encyclopedia creation, museum curation, photography and broadcasting, an award-winning writer explores how humans have attained, stored and disseminated knowledge and how continues to change our lives and our minds.

Why Trudy Recommends it: With more than a few Ted Talks and digital brawls out there concerning the nature of intelligence, I am always grateful for books detailing some of the possible missing pieces responsible for wide gaps in factual acceptance. In Winchester’s estimation, how we have seen, received and considered information over the ages has made us a little blind to its commodification, of late. In the age of Peak Content, it can be easy to forget that knowledge is invaluable. From the beginning of the written word to Wikipedia, and a lot of librarians in between, Winchester uses his pages as an anecdotal fireside chat of sorts, rather than drawing any specific conclusions. Still an enjoyable read, with loads of interesting history.

