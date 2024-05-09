Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library shares weekly news

May 9, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Something big is coming! Our BIG surprise is inching closer to being ready, and we can’t wait to share it with you! YOUR Library is coming to YOU (soon)! Stay tuned for details.

The Coffee, Conversation and Books event will feature local author, Hugh Russel! Join us alongside Grand Valley and Orangeville Public Libraries at Perked Pierogi in Grand Valley on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. to hear about Hugh’s novels and his writing process!

Library Literary Event featuring Ian Hamilton – We welcome author of the Ava Lee series, Ian Hamilton, to YOUR Library on Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. This event requires registration and has a limited capacity, so don’t delay in letting us know you’re coming.

Staff Pick of the Week: Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester: Examining such disciplines as education, journalism, encyclopedia creation, museum curation, photography and broadcasting, an award-winning writer explores how humans have attained, stored and disseminated knowledge and how continues to change our lives and our minds.

Why Trudy Recommends it: With more than a few Ted Talks and digital brawls out there concerning the nature of intelligence, I am always grateful for books detailing some of the possible missing pieces responsible for wide gaps in factual acceptance. In Winchester’s estimation, how we have seen, received and considered information over the ages has made us a little blind to its commodification, of late. In the age of Peak Content, it can be easy to forget that knowledge is invaluable. From the beginning of the written word to Wikipedia, and a lot of librarians in between, Winchester uses his pages as an anecdotal fireside chat of sorts, rather than drawing any specific conclusions. Still an enjoyable read, with loads of interesting history.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on ...

Tipsy Fox Pub and Grill wins Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The votes are in, and Shelburne residents have selected The Tipsy Fox as the restaurant with the ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced ...

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks offat Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with ...

Primrose School students to stage musical, ‘Newsies Jr.’ 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Primrose Elementary School is proud to present the musical production of ...

Yoga in the Park to return to Shelburne, offering free classes

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will be able to stretch and move into the warmer seasons with the return of ...

Shelburne Soccer Club requests field upgrades

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Soccer Club has approached Town Council advocating for upgrades to the fields.  Representatives from the ...

District Youth Public Speaking Contest held at Shelburne Legion

Written By Debbie Freeman The Royal Canadian Legion Shelburne Branch 220 had the honour of hosting the organization’s District Youth Public Speaking Contest on Saturday, ...

Over $85,000 up for grabs with Ontario SPCA’s 50/50 Lottery

Written By Sam Odrowski More than $85,000 could be won through the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. There’s only one week left ...

Local man recognized for rescuing elderly neighbour from fire

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley resident is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save the life of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support