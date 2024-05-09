Current & Past Articles » General News

County releases 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide

May 9, 2024

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin has officially announced the launch of its 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide.

The Explore Dufferin Guide features a “Don’t Miss List,” a trailhead map, an event listing and information on local amenities and services such as electric vehicle charging stations, summer camps, parks and recreation centres, libraries and more. 

The Explore Dufferin Guide also includes day trip itineraries for five different tourist profiles – the Epicurean Explorer, Terra Trekker, Thrill Seeker, Cultural Curator and Family Funatic. The profiles were created based on local data and are unique to Dufferin County. 

The Guide was developed in partnership with Central Counties Tourism through its Partnership Program. 

“The Explore Dufferin Guide highlights everything that makes Dufferin County so amazing, from our local events, to restaurants, to outdoor recreational opportunities and services and amenities for all,” said Janet Horner, chair of the Community Development and Tourism Committee. “We encourage residents and visitors to check out the Guide – it will be a great resource for vacation planning during the warmer months. We are excited to share all that the county offers with local and visiting tourists alike.”

The Explore Dufferin Guide was developed to encourage community engagement and participation as well as drive tourism to the community. 

“With detailed itineraries for unique Dufferin tourists, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming new visitors to the county and encourage residents to discover something new to enjoy in our own backyard with the help of the Explore Dufferin Guide,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White. 

This year, the County of Dufferin has created the Guide to be even more interactive for users, with all links clickable – including icons on the maps. The locations on the map also take users to the exact Google location of each spot, which will provide ease of directions for users. 

Postcards with a QR code linked to the Explore Dufferin Guide will be mailed to households in the county at the beginning of May. The Explore Dufferin Guide will also be available at hotspots within the county and at visitor offices. 

The interactive Explore Dufferin Guide is available on the County of Dufferin website – www.dufferincounty.ca. 

The Guide will be updated annually to showcase what there is to see, do and experience in the community. 



         

