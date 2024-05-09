Ontario SPCA urges pet owners to include them in emergency plans

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 5-11 and safety tips are being shared by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society as well as the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC).

The two groups are asking pet owners to prepare for unexpected catastrophes by having an emergency preparedness plan in place that includes their pets.

Those who promise to prepare by visiting ontariospca.ca/ep will be entered in a draw to win a pet first aid kit, and they will receive a free digital Emergency Preparedness Workbook outlining everything they need to include when assembling your pet’s survival kit.

The Ontario SPCA is also giving away free emergency decals this week for anyone who has pets at home to let first responders know there are pets inside.

In the event of an emergency like a fire, it can help the chances of firefighters being able to rescue pets. Drop by the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre this week to get yours.

“We’re asking everyone who has a furry family member to promise to prepare,” says Jennifer Bluhm, Vice President of Community Outreach Services for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “By having an emergency plan and the necessary emergency supplies to shelter in place, you will be in a better position to help the ones you love, including your pets.”

Deputy Chief Rob Grimwood, OAFC President, said, “The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC) is very pleased to join forces with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in observing, and raising awareness around Emergency Preparedness Week this May.”

He added, “As a non-profit organization committed to fire and life safety and the well-being of our community, we understand the critical need for readiness in the face of potential emergencies and disasters, including those that may impact our furry friends. By working together with the Ontario SPCA, we aim to increase awareness and advocate for preparedness strategies that protect both human and animal lives during emergencies. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to safeguarding lives, including those of our beloved pets, and highlights our proactive approach to ensuring, and safeguarding, our community’s well-being.”

For emergency preparedness resources, and to promise to prepare, visit ontariospca.ca/ep

Readers Comments (0)