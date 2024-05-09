CDDHS Royals varsity rugby team wins first of season

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boy’s varsity rugby team won their first game of the season when they hosted Centennial Collegiate V.I. on the rugby pitch at CDHS on Wednesday, May 1.

It was the Royals’ third game of the season. They lost the first two matches by a narrow margin.

The Royals’ first outing ended in a 20-14 loss to Centre Wellington. In their second game, they lost by two points when they were up against Erin District High School.

The third time was the charm when the Royals played a solid game against CCVI and left the field with a 24-5 hometown win.

“I think it was a really good game,” said Royals player Jack Wallace, after the game. “We worked hard at it, but I think we can still work on some things. I was expecting more of a tougher match. Our team is working really good together. Our seniors last year, didn’t do very good. This a varsity team and we’ve got some younger guys on the team. I’m happy with the way the team is working out.”

The junior-level players at CDDHS are playing on the varsity team meaning they are up against senior players from other high schools.

Royals player, Zach Oldford said he thought the team played a good game.

“I think it was a good game,” Zach said. “There is definitely some stuff we can improve on, but over all I think it went well. Our first two games were really close games and we played really well. We have to work as a team more – guys can’t go off on their own. We have to practice. We have a lot of new guys on the team and they just need to get the experience.”

The Royals had a road game on May 8, against John F. Ross, in Guelph.

Results were not available at press time.

The Royals will have one more regular season game when they will meet Our Lady of Lourdes, on Wednesday, May 15, in Guelph.

That game is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. start.

