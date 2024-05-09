Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on the practice range and fairways at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club.

Sam passed away on April 27, after a lifetime involved in the sport and leaving a legacy of having taught thousands of young golfers how to play the game. For young golfers, learning the game under the tutelage of a professional means they will develop life-long skills that make a big difference on the course and in their daily lives.

Sam began working in the golf world in the mid-1960s as a caddy.

He joined the Canadian Tour in 1966 as a golfer.

His career as a pro golfer was short-lived, however, when arthritis in his hands forced him to retire from the tour.

Sam moved to the Pleasure Park Driving Range, known as the Throncliffe Park Golf School at the time. He took over as the general manager at Huntington Golf Club and began a 50-year career teaching junior golfers.

In 1975, Sam purchased, what was then, a 9-hole golf course near Shelburne, which he expanded to 18 holes, and became what is now – the Shelburne Golf & Country Club.

He brought his family, wife Mary, and children Brooks and Megan to Shelburne where they became members of the community.

Sam continued his work with junior golfers and created a successful program at the golf course. Over the years he taught thousands of young players.

Every year he would take a team of advanced junior golfers to North Carolina for spring training.

Sam was inducted into the Shelburne and District Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2018, he was inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame.

Through his junior program, he was twice named PGA of Ontario Junior Teacher of the Year.

An active member of the community, Sam was involved with several local committees and boards over the years.

Sam is remembered as a terrific golf professional and teacher but on top of all that, he was a husband, a father, and a friend, who will be greatly missed in the community.

