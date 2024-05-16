Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin Child & Family Services receives accreditation for four more years

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Child & Family Services (DCAFS) has been awarded with a recognition of their advocacy for children and families. 

DCAFS announced in a press release on May 9 that they had received accreditation from the Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA) for another four years.  

“The accreditation process is challenging, and we could not have done it without the support of our dedicated staff, service recipients, community partners, and Board of Directors,” said DCAFS in the press release. “The accreditation process requires a whole agency approach, and we are committed to ongoing quality improvement. We believe that having an external review helps us to learn and grow, and we are pledged to ensure that our service methodology is current and effective.”

The Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA) offers a four-year accreditation program, which is designed to enhance an organization’s quality management. 

In order to obtain accreditation, DCAFS underwent an assessment review conducted by CCA-trained teams. The review process included the submission of organizational information, surveys of community partners, staff, governing body members, and other stakeholders as well as interviews, observations and process reviews as part of a site visit. 

“Our team effort in achieving accreditation involved the entire organization, including service delivery, universal polices, governance, human resources, finance, and IT,” said DCAFS. 

“CCA commends the organization’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement,” said Canadian Centre for Accreditation in the accreditation review. 

CCA identified specific highlights from the accreditation review process which included:

• The quality of DCAFS’ 2022-2025 Strategic Plan 

• DCAFS enables service, governance and work environments that value diversity, in particular, the longevity of the GLOW 2SLGBTQ+ program and investments in diversity, equity and inclusion 

• Advocacy for children and families by working with partners to deliver quality support

• Programming dedicated to caregivers and how to build families

“We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and it is a symbol of our commitment to providing the best possible services in our community. We thank everyone involved in this process and look forward to continuing to improve and grow as a multiservice agency,” concluded DCAFS. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Former owner and publisher of the Shelburne Free Press passes away 

Written By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated ...

Dufferin County council considers future Shelburne bypass

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Plans for a bypass around the Town of Shelburne were an area of focus during Dufferin County ...

Shelburne pushes back against phasing out free well-water tests

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is joining forces to call on the provincial government to not phase out free ...

Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on ...

Tipsy Fox Pub and Grill wins Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The votes are in, and Shelburne residents have selected The Tipsy Fox as the restaurant with the ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced ...

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks offat Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with ...

Primrose School students to stage musical, ‘Newsies Jr.’ 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Primrose Elementary School is proud to present the musical production of ...

Yoga in the Park to return to Shelburne, offering free classes

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will be able to stretch and move into the warmer seasons with the return of ...

Shelburne Soccer Club requests field upgrades

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Soccer Club has approached Town Council advocating for upgrades to the fields.  Representatives from the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support