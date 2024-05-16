Dufferin Child & Family Services receives accreditation for four more years

May 16, 2024

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Child & Family Services (DCAFS) has been awarded with a recognition of their advocacy for children and families.

DCAFS announced in a press release on May 9 that they had received accreditation from the Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA) for another four years.

“The accreditation process is challenging, and we could not have done it without the support of our dedicated staff, service recipients, community partners, and Board of Directors,” said DCAFS in the press release. “The accreditation process requires a whole agency approach, and we are committed to ongoing quality improvement. We believe that having an external review helps us to learn and grow, and we are pledged to ensure that our service methodology is current and effective.”

The Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA) offers a four-year accreditation program, which is designed to enhance an organization’s quality management.

In order to obtain accreditation, DCAFS underwent an assessment review conducted by CCA-trained teams. The review process included the submission of organizational information, surveys of community partners, staff, governing body members, and other stakeholders as well as interviews, observations and process reviews as part of a site visit.

“Our team effort in achieving accreditation involved the entire organization, including service delivery, universal polices, governance, human resources, finance, and IT,” said DCAFS.

“CCA commends the organization’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement,” said Canadian Centre for Accreditation in the accreditation review.

CCA identified specific highlights from the accreditation review process which included:

• The quality of DCAFS’ 2022-2025 Strategic Plan

• DCAFS enables service, governance and work environments that value diversity, in particular, the longevity of the GLOW 2SLGBTQ+ program and investments in diversity, equity and inclusion

• Advocacy for children and families by working with partners to deliver quality support

• Programming dedicated to caregivers and how to build families

“We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and it is a symbol of our commitment to providing the best possible services in our community. We thank everyone involved in this process and look forward to continuing to improve and grow as a multiservice agency,” concluded DCAFS.

