Shelburne Library shares weekly news

May 16, 2024 · 0 Comments

Something big is coming! Our BIG surprise is inching closer to being ready, and we can’t wait to share it with you! YOUR Library is coming to YOU (soon)! Stay tuned for details.

Library Literary Event featuring Ian Hamilton- We welcome author of the Ava Lee series, Ian Hamilton, to YOUR Library on Sunday, May 26th @ 2pm. This event requires registration and has a limited capacity, so don’t delay in letting us know you’re coming..

Staff Pick of the Week: The Last Word by Taylor Adams: Emma Carpenter lives in isolation with her golden retriever Laika, house sitting an old beachfront home on the rainy Washington coast. After posting a one-star review for a poorly written but gruesome horror novel she is dragged into an online argument with the author himself. When disturbing incidents start happening at night, Emma digs into his life and work, discovering a sadistic man who is capable of anything.

Why Trudy Recommends it: Why Trudy Recommends it: This was a disturbing and menacing thriller. The storyline is intricately plotted with a creepy and suspenseful tone. The conversations Emma has with her dog are endearing and roll on the floor funny! The humour throughout this book helps lighten the mood and kept me coming back for more.

Character appeal is also important to me in my enjoyment of a book. I was drawn to this strong, likeable main character who is haunted by her past. Very little frightens her. Early in the book she hints at why. Her bulging and ready backpack at the back door factors into her attitude.

This is the fifth stand-alone thriller by Taylor Adams. The twists and turns that he leads you on are breathtaking. Expect the unexpected. I could not put it down.

