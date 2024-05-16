Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library shares weekly news

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Something big is coming! Our BIG surprise is inching closer to being ready, and we can’t wait to share it with you! YOUR Library is coming to YOU (soon)! Stay tuned for details.

Library Literary Event featuring Ian Hamilton- We welcome author of the Ava Lee series, Ian Hamilton, to YOUR Library on Sunday, May 26th @ 2pm. This event requires registration and has a limited capacity, so don’t delay in letting us know you’re coming..

Staff Pick of the Week: The Last Word by Taylor Adams: Emma Carpenter lives in isolation with her golden retriever Laika, house sitting an old beachfront home on the rainy Washington coast. After posting a one-star review for a poorly written but gruesome horror novel she is dragged into an online argument with the author himself. When disturbing incidents start happening at night, Emma digs into his life and work, discovering a sadistic man who is capable of anything.

 Why Trudy Recommends it: Why Trudy Recommends it: This was a disturbing and menacing thriller. The storyline is intricately plotted with a creepy and suspenseful tone. The conversations Emma has with her dog are endearing and roll on the floor funny! The humour throughout this book helps lighten the mood and kept me coming back for more.

Character appeal is also important to me in my enjoyment of a book. I was drawn to this strong, likeable main character who is haunted by her past. Very little frightens her. Early in the book she hints at why. Her bulging and ready backpack at the back door factors into her attitude.

This is the fifth stand-alone thriller by Taylor Adams. The twists and turns that he leads you on are breathtaking. Expect the unexpected. I could not put it down.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Former owner and publisher of the Shelburne Free Press passes away 

Written By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated ...

Dufferin County council considers future Shelburne bypass

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Plans for a bypass around the Town of Shelburne were an area of focus during Dufferin County ...

Shelburne pushes back against phasing out free well-water tests

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is joining forces to call on the provincial government to not phase out free ...

Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on ...

Tipsy Fox Pub and Grill wins Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The votes are in, and Shelburne residents have selected The Tipsy Fox as the restaurant with the ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced ...

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks offat Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with ...

Primrose School students to stage musical, ‘Newsies Jr.’ 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Primrose Elementary School is proud to present the musical production of ...

Yoga in the Park to return to Shelburne, offering free classes

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will be able to stretch and move into the warmer seasons with the return of ...

Shelburne Soccer Club requests field upgrades

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Soccer Club has approached Town Council advocating for upgrades to the fields.  Representatives from the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support