Credit Valley Conservation vehicle stolen at Island Lake

May 16, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers working out of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of a Credit Valley Conservation vehicle from Island Lake Conservation in Mono.

Dufferin OPP received a call for service at Island Lake Conservation for the report of a stolen vehicle on May 10. Officers secured video surveillance where the suspect is observed between 6:40 p.m., and 7:40 p.m., on May 9.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2012 Dodge Caravan, white in colour, with a Credit Valley Conservation logo on the driver’s door.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

