Police lay several impaired driving charges

May 16, 2024

Two women and one man were recently charged with impaired driving related offences.

Officers from the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of 10th Line and 20 Sideroad in Amaranth on May 3, just before 8 p.m. Officers located the driver and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Theresa ERDENBERGER, a 52-year-old female, from Aurora has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Dufferin OPP officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of County Rd. 109 in Mono on May 8, just before 3 a.m.

Officers spoke with a driver at the side of the road and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Leah KING, a 52-year-old female, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Officers from the Dufferin OPP were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot-check in the area of Centennial Road in Orangeville on May 8, just after 11:45 p.m. A driver entered the area, and officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Bradley BARTLETT, a 35-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Driver fail to surrender licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

