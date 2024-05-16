Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP launches Canada road safety week 

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will once again participate in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign. 

Canada Road Safety Week, running from May 14 to 20, aims to increase compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives. 

“Its focus is on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk, including the “big four” contributing factors for injury and death on our roads: impaired driving, distracted driving, speed or aggressive driving and lack of seatbelt use,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Sadly, 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads, with 411 people killed in collisions. The year marked the first time the number of fatalities exceeded 400 since 2007. What has not changed are the behaviours and actions linked to these deaths.  

“While this public safety initiative is part of a national effort, our local efforts are always to make the roads in Dufferin County among the safest in the world,” said Dufferin OPP.

“You can expect that Dufferin OPP Officers will be highly visible during this campaign to ensure your safety.”



         

