OPP lay charges through aircraft enforcement 

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

A recent motorcycle safety initiative that used the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aircraft Enforcement Program (AEP) resulted in 26 driving-related charges for local motorists. 

Members of both the Dufferin and Caledon OPP Detachments took part in the initiative on May 4.

“OPP officers and pilots prioritized road safety for all motorists through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin,” explained the OPP in a press release. “The initiative aimed to proactively prepare for the upcoming increase in motorcycles due to improving weather conditions, as well as target aggressive driving, speeding, passing on the shoulder, and failing to stop.”

The 26 charges included three for stunt driving, four for improperly displayed plates, and numerous for speeding. 

Out of all the charges, a little less than half were for motorcycles. The OPP laid 11 in total. 

“The OPP is committed to reducing and preventing injuries on roads, highways, waterways, and trails, while enhancing safety for motorists and all other road users through public education and enforcement,” said the OPP in a press release.



         

