Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off 2024 season

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is getting ready to start the 2024 season with an exciting line-up of matches and other events ready to go for the summer.

The Club held an opening ceremony, meet-and-greet, and a question and answer forum at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne on Friday, May 10.

This gave players a chance to meet and get acquainted with their teammates for the upcoming season.

The Club has four house-league teams this season.

“We doing our 2024 season opening today, it’s the official launch for cricket as well as other sporting events such as soccer,” explained Club president Ahsen Siddiqui. 

“Today, the main thing is a meet and greet because we have a lot of new recruits. This is important to understand the strategy of our upcoming season. We have some improvement in the field and some very competitive players this year.  We will have our T-25 house league, which is our major league, and we’ll be doing a soccer tournament with a best-of-seven series between the Shelburne Titans and Dynamites. We are doing a Tyro tournament.”

A Tyro allows new players to learn the sport.

“It’s for the newer players and introduce them to cricket help them learn the game,” explained Club operations manager Anang Ramavat. “They’ll playing with some of the experienced players so there’s a good mix in the Tyro tournament. That will expose them to the game and get to know the rules. They will get better at bowling, batting, and fielding – all three aspects of the game.”

The Club also has plans to attend local schools and help them start a cricket program.

Near the end of the season, the Club will host a premier tournament with teams from higher levels of play, who will compete for a $5,000 cash prize.

The season will kick off on Saturday, May 18, with opening ceremonies and the first match of the season at KTH Park in Shelburne at 2:30 p.m. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Former owner and publisher of the Shelburne Free Press passes away 

Written By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated ...

Dufferin County council considers future Shelburne bypass

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Plans for a bypass around the Town of Shelburne were an area of focus during Dufferin County ...

Shelburne pushes back against phasing out free well-water tests

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is joining forces to call on the provincial government to not phase out free ...

Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on ...

Tipsy Fox Pub and Grill wins Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The votes are in, and Shelburne residents have selected The Tipsy Fox as the restaurant with the ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced ...

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks offat Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with ...

Primrose School students to stage musical, ‘Newsies Jr.’ 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Primrose Elementary School is proud to present the musical production of ...

Yoga in the Park to return to Shelburne, offering free classes

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will be able to stretch and move into the warmer seasons with the return of ...

Shelburne Soccer Club requests field upgrades

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Soccer Club has approached Town Council advocating for upgrades to the fields.  Representatives from the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support