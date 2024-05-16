Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off 2024 season

May 16, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is getting ready to start the 2024 season with an exciting line-up of matches and other events ready to go for the summer.

The Club held an opening ceremony, meet-and-greet, and a question and answer forum at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne on Friday, May 10.

This gave players a chance to meet and get acquainted with their teammates for the upcoming season.

The Club has four house-league teams this season.

“We doing our 2024 season opening today, it’s the official launch for cricket as well as other sporting events such as soccer,” explained Club president Ahsen Siddiqui.

“Today, the main thing is a meet and greet because we have a lot of new recruits. This is important to understand the strategy of our upcoming season. We have some improvement in the field and some very competitive players this year. We will have our T-25 house league, which is our major league, and we’ll be doing a soccer tournament with a best-of-seven series between the Shelburne Titans and Dynamites. We are doing a Tyro tournament.”

A Tyro allows new players to learn the sport.

“It’s for the newer players and introduce them to cricket help them learn the game,” explained Club operations manager Anang Ramavat. “They’ll playing with some of the experienced players so there’s a good mix in the Tyro tournament. That will expose them to the game and get to know the rules. They will get better at bowling, batting, and fielding – all three aspects of the game.”

The Club also has plans to attend local schools and help them start a cricket program.

Near the end of the season, the Club will host a premier tournament with teams from higher levels of play, who will compete for a $5,000 cash prize.

The season will kick off on Saturday, May 18, with opening ceremonies and the first match of the season at KTH Park in Shelburne at 2:30 p.m.

