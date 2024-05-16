Current & Past Articles » Sports

Mansfield Junior Cubs start the season with a win

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs are 1-1 after the first week of the North Dufferin Baseball League’s 2024 season.

The season got underway on May 5, with the first game between the Cubs and the Richmond Hill Phoenix.

It was a blowout game when the Cubs left the diamond with a 10-0 win to start their year.

The Cubs started pre-season training in April.

“We have 15 guys dedicated to being on the team, and they’re all here tonight,” said Cubs coach Lance Bryan before Wednesday night’s home game in Mansfield. “Six of them are from Bolton. Caledon folded last year and we picked up the younger guys that didn’t age out. We’ve had five or six workouts in the middle of April – we’ve been doing two a week. Our first game was the other day and we ended up on the winning side, 10-0 over Richmond Hill.”

Several of the junior players from last year’s team have returned.

“We have eight returning players,” Lance said. “I’m happy with the way things are going. Everything looks good so far.”

The Cubs hosted the Creemore Padres in Mansfield on Wednesday, April 8.

The Padres had a good start to the game hitting two-run home runs in the first inning for a big start. At the end of the first inning, they were leading 6-0.

When the Cubs got up to bat, they started off strong with Daniel Ortolan hitting the ball over the right field fence for a single-run home run.

The Cubs ran into trouble in this game and the Padres kept scoring.

The final was an 18-2 win for Creemore.

The Junior Division of the NDBL has an 18-game regular season schedule this year.

There are seven teams in the Junior line-up this season.

In addition to the Cubs, there are teams from Barrie, Creemore, Innisfil, Orangeville, Orillia, and Richmond Hill.

The Cubs will now have eight road games before returning to their home diamond.

They will be back in Mansfield on Sunday, June 9, to host the Barrie Baycats.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.



         

