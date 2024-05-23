Current & Past Articles » General News

All-Wheels Show & Shine returning to Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd in June

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd. in Shelburne is holding its 2nd Annual All – Wheels Show & Shine next month.

The event is taking place at the dealership, 506168 Highway 89, Mono, on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Registration for the event opens at 9 a.m. for those showing their vehicles. 

Pre-registration is suggested and entrance fees are by donation to the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank of Shelburne. They are accepting non-perishable food items and cash.

There are seven categories for the Show and Shine – Classic, Ford, Import, Truck, Special Interest, Working & Muscle. Plus, two additional awards will also be presented for: People’s Choice and Best In Show.

The event will also feature food trucks, live music, face painting, balloon, commemorative t-shirts for sale, and a 50/50 raffle.

The event features all makes and models.

If it rains or there is adverse weather the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Father’s Day).



         

