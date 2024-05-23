Police charge Orangeville man with trafficking opioids, meth

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a male and female in connection to drug related offences.

On May 17, 2024, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were in the Town of Orangeville when police were led into a drug trafficking investigation.

Jeremy SCOTT, a 42-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I substance- Methamphetamine

• Failure to comply with Undertaking (2 counts)

Kendra NEIL, a 30-year-old from Orangeville have been charged with:

• Failure to comply with Undertaking

• Failure to comply with Probation Order

The accused individuals were held for a Bail Hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)