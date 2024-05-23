Man arrested for impaired driving after failing to remain at scene of collision

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has removed an impaired driver from the road after they failed to remain at the scene of a collision they were involved in.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of County Road 23 and Caledon-East Garafraxa Townline in East Garafraxa on May 19, just after 11:15 p.m.

After the officers arrived to the scene, they located the male in question on a neighbouring property a few moments later.

The officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation and as a result, they charged Andre BRANCO, a 44-year-old male, from Orangeville, with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Careless driving

• Fail to remain

• Fail to report accident

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity in the community, please contact the OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS). A tip can also be submitted online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

