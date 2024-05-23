Over 250 charges laid over Canada Road Safety Week

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign and the stats are in.

Canada Road Safety Week which ran from May 14-20, aimed to increase compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives.

The campaign’s focus was on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk, including the “big four” contributing factors for injury and death on Ontario’s roads: impaired driving, distracted driving, speed or aggressive driving and lack of seatbelt use.

During Canada Road Safety Week, the following charges were laid in Dufferin County: Speeding – 122; Stunt/racing – 5; Seatbelt – 20; Distracted driving – 6; Impaired – 2; Careless driving – 5; Drive while prohibited – 1; Other charges – 92.

