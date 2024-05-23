Shelburne athletes compete at District track and field championships

Written By Brian Lockhart

Athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School competed in the District 4/10 championships held in Guelph over two days.

The first competition took place at the University of Guelph on Tuesday, May 7. The second day of the competition took place at St. James Catholic High School on Tuesday, May 14.

A total of 19 CDDHS athletes competed in 27 events – a record for the school.

Champion athletes will now go on to compete at CWOSSA in Brantford on May 22 – 23.

Notable results from CDDHS include:

• Callista Daly – First place in Senior high jump – 1.63m and first place in Senior triple jump – 10.58m

• Bryson Sample – First place in Senior high jump – 1.80m

• Peris Hackshaw – First place in Junior 100m dash – 13.27 and second place in Junior 200m dash – 27.24

• Gabrielle Daly – Third place in Senior 800m – 2.31.87 and third place in Senior 3000m – 12.38 and third in Open 2000m steeplechase – 8.35.77

• Tahlia Henry – Third place in Senior long jump – 4.84m

• Luca Foladore – Second place in Senior javelin – 38.07m

• Aiden Thomas – First place in Junior 200m dash – 23.91 and second, Junior 100m dash – 12.07

• Chelsea Thalenhorst – Second place in Junior 1500m – 5.21.96 and second place in Junior 3000m – 12.16.79

