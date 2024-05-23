Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne athletes compete at District track and field championships

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School competed in the District 4/10 championships held in Guelph over two days. 

The first competition took place at the University of Guelph on Tuesday, May 7. The second day of the competition took place at St. James Catholic High School on Tuesday, May 14.

A total of 19 CDDHS athletes competed in 27 events – a record for the school.

Champion athletes will now go on to compete at CWOSSA in Brantford on May 22 – 23.

Notable results from CDDHS include:

• Callista Daly – First place in Senior high jump – 1.63m and first place in Senior triple jump – 10.58m

• Bryson Sample – First place in Senior high jump – 1.80m

• Peris Hackshaw – First place in Junior 100m dash – 13.27 and second place in Junior 200m dash – 27.24

• Gabrielle Daly – Third place in Senior 800m – 2.31.87 and third place in Senior 3000m – 12.38 and third in Open 2000m steeplechase – 8.35.77

• Tahlia Henry – Third place in Senior long jump – 4.84m

• Luca Foladore – Second place in Senior javelin – 38.07m

• Aiden Thomas – First place in Junior 200m dash – 23.91 and second, Junior 100m dash – 12.07

• Chelsea Thalenhorst – Second place in Junior 1500m – 5.21.96 and second place in Junior 3000m – 12.16.79



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Blues and Bikes brings the motorcycling community together

Written By Brian Lockhart If you like motorcycles, the Blues and Bikes event at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival will provide an opportunity to ...

Streams Community Hub again taking over Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local youth from Streams Community Hub have joined forces once again with professional artists for a month-long ...

Main character from local author’s children book made into doll

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A young local author is hoping to bring comfort to other kids by bringing to life a ...

Former owner and publisher of the Shelburne Free Press passes away 

Written By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated ...

Dufferin County council considers future Shelburne bypass

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Plans for a bypass around the Town of Shelburne were an area of focus during Dufferin County ...

Shelburne pushes back against phasing out free well-water tests

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is joining forces to call on the provincial government to not phase out free ...

Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on ...

Tipsy Fox Pub and Grill wins Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The votes are in, and Shelburne residents have selected The Tipsy Fox as the restaurant with the ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced ...

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks offat Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support