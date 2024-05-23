Current & Past Articles » Sports

Early innings cost Mansfield Cubs their game against New Lowell Knights

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The first three innings cost the Mansfield Senior Cubs their game against the New Lowell Knights when the two teams met on the diamond in Mansfield on Tuesday, May 14.

The Knights scored four runs in the opening inning to lead the scoring.

They followed with two men on base in the second and one run batting in for the inning.

New Lowell was leading 9-0 after their third time at bat.

The Cubs responded in the third inning when Lucas Sweet singled, followed by another base hit from Tyler Sawyers.

Braden Doiron hit the ball to right field to bring in the first Cubs run of the game.

With bases loaded, Devon Caldwell hit deep in the left field to bring in two Mansfield runs.

The Cubs finished off the inning with Dylan Brown bringing in a run on a single.

From there, both teams played a strong defensive game, and scoring was pretty much shut down for the night.

The game ended with a 10-4 win for New Lowell.

The Cubs have several new faces on the roster this year, after bringing in some players from other teams that aren’t playing this season.

The Senior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League has 11 teams competing this year.

New Lowell Knights is the defending Strother Cup champions, having won the title for the past two seasons.

The Cubs will be back at it this weekend when they host the Bolton Brewers on the diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, May 26.

