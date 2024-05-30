Shelburne Library News

May 30, 2024 · 0 Comments

We know some of you have stumbled upon our big surprise, as we had the good fortune of chatting with many of you while we were unboxing it and going through the initial setup stages of our new book kiosk! This exciting community project is located out at Shelburne’s Foodland! We have a couple of details left before it will be up and running, but we couldn’t hold in our excitement any longer! Stay tuned for details on our official unveiling!

Staff Pick of the Week: The Seven Sisters by Lucinda Riley- Maia D’Apliese and her five sisters gather together at their childhood home, Atlantis — a fabulous, secluded castle situated on the shores of Lake Geneva — having been told that their beloved father, who adopted them all as babies, has died. Each of them is handed a tantalizing clue to her true heritage. Maia’s clue takes her across the world to a crumbling mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Once there, she begins to put together the pieces of her story and its beginnings

Why Rose recommends it: After hearing multiple raving reviews of this series at my book club, I knew this was going to be a series I would enjoy. What makes the Seven Sisters series stand out is the history of a given sister’s birth place, Rio de Janeiro in this case. The detail and rich history of the setting is woven perfectly into our main character’s story, completely enchanting the reader. Each setting will make you feel like you’re walking its streets, seeing what the protagonist sees.

