Arrest made in connection to 2022 murder of Alliston women

May 30, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

Police have made an arrest in an Alliston murder that happened almost two years ago.

On August 26, 2022, Sibel Duzguner, 38, was shot by an assailant in front of her home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston as she was leaving for work.

At the time, police were looking for a vehicle of interest, described as a grey 2011 or 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, observed in the area of Kidd Crescent shortly before the shooting.

Police described the shooting as targeted.

Almost one year later, the Nottawasaga Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police held a press conference at the detachment about the murder and appealed to the public for any information about the murder. There was also a $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the person or persons responsible for her death. 

“Sibel was simply beginning her day, heading to work from her home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston,” a police spokesperson said during the press conference. “As she proceeded to start her car and reverse out of her driveway, a suspicious grey Volkswagen Jetta approached from down the street. The Jetta stopped abruptly, blocking Sibel’s driveway and her path. This forced Sibel to apply her brakes to avoid a collision. An unknown occupant from the Jetta walked toward the driver’s side window of Sibel’s vehicle, brandished a handgun and proceeded to shoot Sibel several times before returning to the Jetta which quickly drove off.”

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sibel’s family described her as a loving mother of three with a strong connection to the local Turkish and Muslim communities. She had immigrated to Canada from Turkey in 2003.

Sibel was divorced and planning to remarry at the time of her death.

After her death, police said Sibel’s children were in a ‘safe place.’

Police issued a statement regarding an arrest in the case on May 24.

“On May 23, 2024, members of the Nottawasaga Detachment Major Crime Unit arrested one person, Ahmet Duzguner, and charged that person with first-degree murder,” OPP Sgt. Cindy Jacome told CTV News.

Ahmet Duzguner, 51, of New Tecumseth has been charged with first-degree murder.

The relationship between the victim and the accused has not yet been released.

Duzguner appeared in Barrie court on May 24 and was formally charged.

He will remain in custody and has another court appearance scheduled for June 5.



         

Categories

