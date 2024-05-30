Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP investigating East-Garafraxa collision 

May 30, 2024

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a collision which took place in the area of County Rd. 3 and County Rd. 11 in the Township of East Garafraxa.

On May 26, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of County Rd. 3 and County Rd. 11 in East Garafraxa. The incident involved an SUV and a motorcycle. A 75-year-old male from Barrie was air lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre. 

Investigators from the Dufferin Detachment are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage. Please contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and would like to speak with victim service, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

