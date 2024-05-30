Current & Past Articles » Sports

Rain storm hampers Cubs’ chance for a comeback

May 30, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Cubs had no chance for a comeback in their Wednesday, May 22, game against the Creemore Padres when a storm moved into the area and created unplayable conditions on the diamond.

As the game had already completed four innings, the game was recorded as completed, and the Padres left with an 8-0 win.

Creemore got the opening runs in the first inning after getting men on second and third base then hitting deep to left field to bring in two runs.

The Cubs got on base in the first inning when Tyler Sawyers hit a single to put two runners on base, but they couldn’t finish.

The Padres jumped way ahead in the scoring when they hit a grand slam home run over the right-field fence to bring in four runs and lead the game 6-0.

Mansfield got men on base in the second inning when Jared French singled on a nice hit to centre field, followed by another single from Devon Caldwell.

However, the side retired before they could score.

The Padres scored two more in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead.

The wind started blowing, and a light rain started, but the teams remained on the field. However, the skies opened up, and the players retreated to the dugouts as the diamond turned into a small pond, forcing a cancellation of the rest of the game.

With the four regulation innings completed, the game was called, and Creemore left with the 9-0 win.

The Padres have now moved into first place in the senior division standings of the NDBL.

They are followed by the New Lowell Knights, the Ivy Rangers, and the Owen Sound Baysox.

The Mansfield Cubs will be back on their home baseball diamond at Mansfield Community Park on Wednesday, June 5. 

They will host a game, starting at 6:30 p.m.  against the Lisle Astros.



         

