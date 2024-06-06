News from the Shelburne Library

June 6, 2024 · 0 Comments

If you’ve been out to Shelburne’s Foodland over the last week or so, you’ll probably have seen our BIG surprise — our new Kiosk! We are working through some final details and are so excited to bring this fantastic service to our community. Stay tuned for details on our official unveiling!

Staff Pick of the Week: The Gathering by C.J. Tudor- When a boy is found with all the blood drained from his body, Detective Barbara Atkins must determine if a member of the Colony, an ostracized community of vampyrs, or a twisted psychopath is responsible. For locals, tensions run high as they call for a cull of the vampyr Colony while Detective Atkins (rightly) insists on conducting a full investigation into the matter.

Why Jade recommends it: If you’re looking for the ultimate atmospheric thriller, this is it. Set in the remote Alaskan North, our Detective quickly finds herself alone in the investigation to determine who is responsible for this most recent death. Couple all of that with a very suspicious Pastor and her underling, readers will worry for the residents of this small town. The Gathering also features one of the greatest culminating shoot-out scenes I’ve ever read. Don’t let the vampyr aspect dissuade you; their characterization is quite human, and presents as normal for Deadhart, Alaska.

Readers Comments (0)