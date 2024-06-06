Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne man charged in connection to recent drug seizure 

June 6, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged two individuals after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Orangeville.

On May 31, 2024, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Dufferin uniform members were led into a drug investigation on Dawson Road in Orangeville. The investigation resulted in the officers obtaining and executing a search warrant at a home on Shirley Street in Orangeville. Two individuals are facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drugs.  

James BOISSE-WHITE, 42-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine 

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

•Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

•Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Leonard WOOD, 62-year-old from Caledon

•Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

The following property was seized:

• Cocaine – 7.5 ounces

• 130 pills – suspected to be Fentanyl laced

• $2,370 – Canadian currency 

• Scale

• Two Cellular telephones

• 2022 Yamaha Z07 motorcycle 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 



         

