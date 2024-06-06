Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP spreading education for ATV Safety Awareness Week

June 6, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

ATV Safety Week runs from May 31 to June 9 and the Dufferin OPP is sharing safety tips to keep offroad vehicle riders safe this season.

When riding on-road or off-road, drivers and passengers must wear an approved motorcycle helmet, securely fastened under the chin with a chin strap.

For on-road riding, a driver must be at least 16 years old, hold at least a valid G2 or M2 licence, wear a seat belt if available, and travel at speeds less than the posted speed limit.

For off-road riding, the driver must be at least 12 years old, unless directly supervised by an adult or while driving on land occupied by the owner of the Off Road Vehicle (ORV). An off-road driver also must carry the ORV’s registration permit or a true copy.

For on-road riding, a passenger on an ORV must be at least 8 years old and wear a seat belt or use foot rests, when applicable.

Passengers are not permitted on off-road motorcycles, which are typically dirt bikes, 

There are no restrictions for passengers when off-road.

Before a trip, Dufferin OPP recommend that riders:

• Get proper training by taking an ORV safety course

• Know how to use your ORV and read its operator’s manual

• Do a pre-ride inspection and check of oil, gas, other fluid levels, lights, brakes, and tire pressure

• Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return

• Check with your local municipality to see if they have a bylaw permitting you to ride on roads

When you are riding:

• Always ride according to the trail, road and weather conditions

• Use extreme caution when turning, crossing, climbing and descending hills

• Drive sober – it’s illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs

• Ride in designated areas only

• Respect the environment and keep noise levels low



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

PRIDE MONTH

The Town of Shelburne celebrated the start of Pride Month with the raising of the pride flag at Jack Downing Park on Monday (June 3). ...

Shelburne Council rezones residential home for supportive senior housing

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Town Council has approved an application to rezone a residential home to provide supportive housing for seniors.  During their meeting ...

Streams Community Hub launches Sing Club’s debut album

Written By Paula Brown  Shelburne residents now have the opportunity to listen to original music created by local youth.  Streams Community Hub celebrated the launch ...

Professional driver will bring his race car to this year’s Blues Cruise

Written By Brian Lockhart The Blues Cruise car show will again fill Broadway in Orangeville with vehicles during the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival taking ...

Shelburne BIA considering expansion

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Business Improvement Association (BIA) is looking to expand their boundaries and is asking for input ...

Headwaters’ Friendship Gardens marks 25th anniversary

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Gardening experts and novices alike braved the rain and chilly weather this past weekend as they looked ...

Blues and Bikes brings the motorcycling community together

Written By Brian Lockhart If you like motorcycles, the Blues and Bikes event at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival will provide an opportunity to ...

Streams Community Hub again taking over Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local youth from Streams Community Hub have joined forces once again with professional artists for a month-long ...

Main character from local author’s children book made into doll

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A young local author is hoping to bring comfort to other kids by bringing to life a ...

Former owner and publisher of the Shelburne Free Press passes away 

Written By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support