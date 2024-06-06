Dufferin OPP spreading education for ATV Safety Awareness Week

Written By Sam Odrowski

ATV Safety Week runs from May 31 to June 9 and the Dufferin OPP is sharing safety tips to keep offroad vehicle riders safe this season.

When riding on-road or off-road, drivers and passengers must wear an approved motorcycle helmet, securely fastened under the chin with a chin strap.

For on-road riding, a driver must be at least 16 years old, hold at least a valid G2 or M2 licence, wear a seat belt if available, and travel at speeds less than the posted speed limit.

For off-road riding, the driver must be at least 12 years old, unless directly supervised by an adult or while driving on land occupied by the owner of the Off Road Vehicle (ORV). An off-road driver also must carry the ORV’s registration permit or a true copy.

For on-road riding, a passenger on an ORV must be at least 8 years old and wear a seat belt or use foot rests, when applicable.

Passengers are not permitted on off-road motorcycles, which are typically dirt bikes,

There are no restrictions for passengers when off-road.

Before a trip, Dufferin OPP recommend that riders:

• Get proper training by taking an ORV safety course

• Know how to use your ORV and read its operator’s manual

• Do a pre-ride inspection and check of oil, gas, other fluid levels, lights, brakes, and tire pressure

• Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return

• Check with your local municipality to see if they have a bylaw permitting you to ride on roads

When you are riding:

• Always ride according to the trail, road and weather conditions

• Use extreme caution when turning, crossing, climbing and descending hills

• Drive sober – it’s illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs

• Ride in designated areas only

• Respect the environment and keep noise levels low

