Warriors and Gladiators win in weekend house league cricket

June 6, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Warriors faced off against the Shelburne Knights in the first game of Shelburne Cricket Club weekend action on Saturday, June 1, at KTH Park.

Warriors v.s. Knights

The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Knights showcased a formidable bowling attack, with skipper Sagar delivering a series of bouncers and fast-paced balls that challenged the Warriors’ openers.

Despite the tough bowling, the Warriors managed to post a competitive score of 124 runs, thanks to significant contributions from Onkar Sharan, who added 32 runs, and captain Samir Patel, who scored 22 runs.

Tabis Taufiq of the Knights delivered an exceptional performance, nearly achieving a hat-trick twice in two overs and taking four crucial wickets.

In response, the Knights batted confidently but struggled against the Warriors’ bowling attack, losing early wickets.

Captain Sagar made a strong effort to shift the momentum with 24 runs but lacked support from his team.

The Knights were eventually all out for 79 runs, with Sony from the Warriors taking an impressive five-wicket haul.

The Warriors came out on top by 47 runs. Sony Polouse was named Man of the Match for his bowling performance.

Gladiators v.s. Samurais

The second match of the weekend took place on Sunday, June 2.

It featured the Gladiators up against the Samurais on a damp, cloudy, rainy day.

The Samurais won the toss and chose to field first.

Abhay Pratap from the Gladiators played a crucial role, anchoring the innings while lower-order batsmen Parminder and Nadeem supported him. Together, they managed to post a total of 130 runs despite the challenging start.

Ravi Gill was the leading wicket-taker for the Samurais, claiming four wickets.

The Samurais began their innings with a good start, with openers Mohammad Raza (28 runs) and Shivdhan (13 runs) putting up 38 runs in just four overs. The rest of the team failed to maintain the momentum, and the Samurais were bowled out for 108 runs.

The Gladiators secured a 22-run win, with Mohammad Abdul Razzaq taking three wickets and earning the Man of the Match for his contributions.



         

