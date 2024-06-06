Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates residents’ 99 and 101st birthdays

June 6, 2024

Written By Paula Brown

Two residents of Shelburne Long Term Care Home have marked milestone birthdays.

The local long-term care home celebrated the 101st birthday of Kay Davis and the 99th birthday of Edna Ford on Friday (May 31).

“It is such an honour for the home to be able to celebrate such great milestones for these two ladies. It is a rare occasion for some, so we wanted to make it memorable for both the resident and their families,” said Sarah Brown, programs manager at Shelburne Long Term Care.

Kay Davis was born in Czechoslovakia in 1923 and lived there through the German occupation during the Second World War. After the war, she emigrated to England with her husband, who was British, and despite speaking very little English, she was able to speak five other languages.

She eventually moved to Canada in 1961 and settled in Etobicoke, where she raised her son and daughter.

When asked by the Free Press if she has any advice for making it to 101 years old, Kay said “I don’t have any advice, I just took life as it came.”

Edna Ford was born in St. Thomas, Ont. in 1925 into a family of 56 first cousins. She married her husband John Ford in 1955 and has one daughter, Beverly Ford Arnold.

Edna and her husband spent 10 years, from 1975 to 1985, fighting against the construction of a bypass through St. Thomas because the road plans ran through the farm property that has been in her family’s name since 1884.

Speaking with the Free Press, Edna said it’s special to celebrate turning 99 years old but added, “I’d rather be 50.”

The other residents and staff at Shelburne Long Term Care Home joined the two women and their families on Friday to celebrate their joint birthdays with cake, singing and presents.

“The staff and other residents are thrilled to be a part of their lives and able to listen to their stories from years past and are grateful for all the wisdom they share,” said Brown.

