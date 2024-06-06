Outdoor cards needed for hunting, fishing

Written By Brian Lockhart

Now that the warmer weather is here, many people want to take part in outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.

To hunt or fish in Ontario, you will need a valid Outdoors Card and a valid hunting or fishing license.

An Outdoors Card is a plastic, wallet-sized identification card issued by the ministry that allows you to hunt or fish.

A valid Outdoors Card is required for Ontario residents, Canadian residents, and non-residents. You are required to carry this card with you at all times while hunting or fishing.

If you buy a one-year or three-year fishing and/or small game license at the same time you renew or buy an Outdoors Card, these licenses will be printed on the back of the card.

All your valid fishing and hunting licenses will also be listed on your license summary.

Hunters must also have the appropriate hunter accreditation added to their Fish and Wildlife Licensing Service account to buy hunting licenses and tags.

An Outdoors Card is valid for three calendar years. The Outdoors Card renewal period starts the first Tuesday of December every year.

You can buy or renew your Outdoors Card online using the Fish and Wildlife Licensing Service, by phone at 1-800-288-1155, at a license issuer, or at a participating Service Ontario location.

To buy, renew, or replace an Outdoors Card, you need to provide your legal fist, middle, and last name, date of birth, mailing or residential address, height and eye colour, and parental consent for resident hunters 12 to 15 years old.

The cost to buy, renew, or replace your lost, stolen, or damaged Outdoors Card is $8.57 plus HST. You can pay by VISA, VISA debit, MasterCard, or Debit MasterCard.

Your card will be sent to you by mail and may take up to 20 days.

While you are waiting for your Outdoors Card to arrive, you can carry your license summary, given to you when you purchased your card, as temporary proof of purchase.

You can carry your license summary in paper or digital format.

