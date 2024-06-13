Four Shelburne residents charged with trafficking cocaine

June 13, 2024 · 0 Comments
Written By Sam Odrowski
Dufferin OPP officers seized over 100 grams of cocaine and charged four Shelburne residents following the execution of a search warrant.
Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members along with Dufferin OPP officers were recently led into a drug investigation in Shelburne that resulted in officers obtaining and executing the search warrant on June 6.
James BOISSE-WHITE, 42-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
Ashlee CHANT, a 34-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
James AUSTIN, a 33-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000
Chelsea DUBE, a 30-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000
The following property was seized:
• Cocaine – 110.5 grams
• $1430 – Canadian currency
• Money Counter
• Vacuum Sealer
• Two Cellular telephones
• Scales (3 count)
• Baggies
The charges have not been proven in court.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.
