Four Shelburne residents charged with trafficking cocaine

June 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers seized over 100 grams of cocaine and charged four Shelburne residents following the execution of a search warrant.

Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members along with Dufferin OPP officers were recently led into a drug investigation in Shelburne that resulted in officers obtaining and executing the search warrant on June 6.

James BOISSE-WHITE, 42-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

Ashlee CHANT, a 34-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

James AUSTIN, a 33-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

Chelsea DUBE, a 30-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

The following property was seized:

• Cocaine – 110.5 grams

• $1430 – Canadian currency

• Money Counter

• Vacuum Sealer

• Two Cellular telephones

• Scales (3 count)

• Baggies

The charges have not been proven in court. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

