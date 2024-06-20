News from the Shelburne Library

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

Please join us Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Shelburne’s Foodland, 824 Ojibway Road for the official unveiling of the new Library Kiosk. There will be a few short speeches followed by a come-and-go style reception at Foodland. Shelburne Public Library (SPL) staff will also be available to help new patrons sign up for Library cards until 3 p.m.

Upcoming Events

Get Crafty Club – Meetings are every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This club is for anyone, working on any craft, to drop in and socialize with other crafters. From knitters, to painters, to sewers, everyone is welcome!

Rose’s Book Club – Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. The best part about this book club is there is no required reading! That means you can come ready to discuss whatever you’ve been reading, and hear the recommendations of other book club members. Rose will also feature a selection of noteworthy books. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, June 25.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur: Humour in Unexpected Places – Save the date: Sunday, August 25. Authors Terry Fallis, Nita Prose, and Rod Carley will be in the Hills of Mulmur for a wonderful afternoon. Not all of these books are laugh-out-loud funny, but readers will find the humour in the most unexpected places. Details about tickets will be released soon.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Last Murder at the end of the World by Stuart Turton – Outside the island there is nothing: the world was destroyed by a fog that swept the planet, killing anyone it touched. On the island: it is idyllic. One hundred and twenty-two villagers and three scientists, living in peaceful harmony. The villagers are content to fish, farm and feast, to obey their nightly curfew, to do what they’re told by the scientists, until one of the scientists is found brutally stabbed to death. Then they learn that the murder has triggered a lowering of the security system around the island, the only thing that was keeping the fog at bay. If the murder isn’t solved within 107 hours, the fog will smother the island—and everyone on it.

Why Britt recommends it: I’ve become a big fan of Stuart Turton’s writing, starting with the Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. Readers will find themselves instantly pulled into the story because of the characters and their predicament. The best part, though, is that the endings are always unpredictable, which makes you want to read as fast as you can to get to the end.

