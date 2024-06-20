Current & Past Articles » General News

News from the Shelburne Library

June 20, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Please join us Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Shelburne’s Foodland, 824 Ojibway Road for the official unveiling of the new Library Kiosk. There will be a few short speeches followed by a come-and-go style reception at Foodland. Shelburne Public Library (SPL) staff will also be available to help new patrons sign up for Library cards until 3 p.m.

Upcoming Events 

Get Crafty Club – Meetings are every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This club is for anyone, working on any craft, to drop in and socialize with other crafters. From knitters, to painters, to sewers, everyone is welcome!

Rose’s Book Club – Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m.  The best part about this book club is there is no required reading! That means you can come ready to discuss whatever you’ve been reading, and hear the recommendations of other book club members. Rose will also feature a selection of noteworthy books. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, June 25.

 Authors in the Hills of Mulmur: Humour in Unexpected Places – Save the date: Sunday, August 25. Authors Terry Fallis, Nita Prose, and Rod Carley will be in the Hills of Mulmur for a wonderful afternoon. Not all of these books are laugh-out-loud funny, but readers will find the humour in the most unexpected places. Details about tickets will be released soon.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Last Murder at the end of the World by Stuart Turton –  Outside the island there is nothing: the world was destroyed by a fog that swept the planet, killing anyone it touched. On the island: it is idyllic. One hundred and twenty-two villagers and three scientists, living in peaceful harmony. The villagers are content to fish, farm and feast, to obey their nightly curfew, to do what they’re told by the scientists, until one of the scientists is found brutally stabbed to death. Then they learn that the murder has triggered a lowering of the security system around the island, the only thing that was keeping the fog at bay. If the murder isn’t solved within 107 hours, the fog will smother the island—and everyone on it.

Why Britt recommends it: I’ve become a big fan of Stuart Turton’s writing, starting with the Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. Readers will find themselves instantly pulled into the story because of the characters and their predicament. The best part, though, is that the endings are always unpredictable, which makes you want to read as fast as you can to get to the end.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

‘Symphony of Light’ on display at Town Hall Art Gallery 

Written By Paula Brown Dance with the movement of light and colour on canvas with the newest exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery. ...

Dufferin County seeking public input on older adult services, housing

Written By Paula Brown The County of Dufferin is looking for community feedback to support older adult services and housing in the county.  Earlier this ...

Shelburne flies special Canadian flag previously hoisted at Juno Beach 

Written By Paula Brown The Town of Shelburne and the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with the raising of a ...

Matlockes kicking off summer comeback with ‘School’s Out’ concert

Written By Paula Brown  After graduating from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) last year, members of the Shelburne-based band The Matlockes found themselves heading ...

New chief named for Dufferin County Paramedic Service

Written By Paula Brown A new Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS).  Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) ...

PRIDE MONTH

The Town of Shelburne celebrated the start of Pride Month with the raising of the pride flag at Jack Downing Park on Monday (June 3). ...

Shelburne Council rezones residential home for supportive senior housing

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Town Council has approved an application to rezone a residential home to provide supportive housing for seniors.  During their meeting ...

Streams Community Hub launches Sing Club’s debut album

Written By Paula Brown  Shelburne residents now have the opportunity to listen to original music created by local youth.  Streams Community Hub celebrated the launch ...

Professional driver will bring his race car to this year’s Blues Cruise

Written By Brian Lockhart The Blues Cruise car show will again fill Broadway in Orangeville with vehicles during the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival taking ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support