Trillium Ford All-Wheels car show grows in second year

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The perfect weather meant even more vintage, classic, and custom car owners brought their rides out to the second annual Trillium Ford All-Wheels Show & Shine on Saturday, June 15.

The dealership hosted a fun day at its Highway 89 location with plenty of cars, music and food.

There were several awards handed out to car owners as well as a People’s Choice Award where visitors could cast a ballot for their favourite vehicle.

Since this event was held as an ‘all-wheels’ show, there were also trucks and motorcycles on display by proud owners.

“Today is the second annual All-Wheels Show and Shine here at Trillium Ford Lincoln here in Shelburne,” explained Wendy Gabrek, the dealership’s marketing manager. “We have over 200 vehicles of all makes and models on display. We have everything from classics to imports, Fords of course, muscle cars, we have trucks, motorcycles. We also have free face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cones for the kids. We also have Spanky’s Food truck on site. We have live music – the Curling Stones, David and Rob are performing for us. Batman made an appearance as well, and he’s wandering around and meeting people.”

The show featured vehicles from several decades going back to the 1930s. Some of the older cars were stock in appearance while others have been chopped and modified for a street-rod appearance.

“It’s open to all makes and models,” Wendy explained. “We encourage everyone from car clubs to local enthusiasts to customers, and even our staff have entered their vehicles. We have a real eclectic collection today. We have winners in seven classes. We have awards for Ford, Muscle, Truck, Import, Working, People’s Choice and Special Interest as well as a Best in Show as decided by our judges, which is our staff. We estimate around 500 showed up through the day. We’ve had people arrive from Melancthon, Shelburne, Tottenham, Alliston, Orangeville, Mono, and Barrie.”

Due to the show’s success, organizers are already planning for next year. Although, Wendy admits it’s a lot of work by Trillium Ford staff to clear the lot of their inventory to make room for the show.

“We’re planning our third annual show for the Saturday before the Father’s Day weekend, so next year it will be June 14, 2025. I want to give a big ‘thank you’ to all of our staff who volunteered to be here today and helped prepare for this and owner, Len Rice. Everything is free today and we had donations for the Sheppard’s Cupboard Food Bank in Shelburne.”

There has always been an interest in special cars in Shelburne and the surrounding area with many local residents owning custom and classic vehicles so this show is natural for the area.

