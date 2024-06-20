Current & Past Articles » Police news

Collision in downtown Shelburne leads to impared operation investigation

June 20, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences, including locating a firearm as the result of a traffic stop.

Officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 9, Mono on June 15, just before 10:00 p.m. They were able to locate the vehicle and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation. 

Adelino MEDEIROS, a 62-year-old male, from Amaranth has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm – licence

• Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA Sec 41/42

• Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

Officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Main St. in Shelburne on June 15, just before 11:30 p.m. They were able to locate the vehicles along with the drivers involved and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation. 

A 22-year-old male, from Melancthon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support