Police charge two motorists with impaired driving related charges in two days

June 20, 2024

Dufferin OPP officers charged two drivers in two days with impaired operation related offences.

Dufferin OPP received a report that a driver may be operating a motor vehicle while impaired on June 12, just after 12:30 p.m.

The vehicle driver was located by officers and their investigation led them to form grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired by drug and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Jesse DOBRZANSKI, 30, of Collingwood, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On June 13, just after 10:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a report of a motor vehicle collision. The investigation led officers to form grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Sanjay DUBEY, 53, of East Garafraxa, was charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Careless Driving

The accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

“Speeding and impaired driving is a dangerous mixture,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Drivers continue to take chances. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

