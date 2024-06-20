Current & Past Articles » Sports

Junior Cubs maintain second place after win over Orangeville team

June 20, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs continue to have a good season and are in second place in the North Dufferin Baseball League’s Junior Division after a win over the Orangeville Bengals on June 13.

The Cubs were down by three runs in the first inning after the Bengals started the game strong, hitting a home run on the first at-bat of the game and bringing in two more runs.

The Cubs turned that around when they got their turn at the plate.

Cole Campbell started things off by hitting a single and then stealing second base.

Ben Larsen followed up with an RBI for the first Cubs run of the night.

That was followed up with another run batted in by Cohen Heath.

The Cubs tied the game when Daniel Ortolan hit to allow a runner to score.

Mansfield took the lead when Zac Piechocinski hit to the right field fence to bring in two more runs and give the Cubs a 5-4 lead.

Ben Nicholson led the hitting with a single in the second inning, but the side retired before they could score.

There was no scoring for either team in the third inning.

The fourth inning got underway, and there was no scoring.

After a day of predicted bad weather, the sky turned dark, and a sudden downpour of rain sent the teams into the dugout.

The rain made the diamond unplayable, and the game was called early.

As the fourth inning had started, the Cubs were credited with the win.

The Creemore Padres are currently in first place in the Junior Division.

They are followed by the Cubs, the Orillia Royals, and the Innisfil Cardinals.

The Cubs will return to their home diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, July 4, to face the Innisfil Cardinals.

The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.



         

