Wallets, purses stolen from retailers 

June 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the thefts of unattended wallets and purses from retail locations in Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a number of theft related calls for service in Orangeville on June 24, shortly after 1 p.m.

The male suspect was seen walking around retail stores looking for unattended wallets and purses in shopping carts. 

Security footage revealed a photo of the suspect, who can be described as a South Asian male, 30 to 40 years old, heavy build, wearing a red shirt along with a dark baseball style hat.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

