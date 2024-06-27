Police investigating theft of wallet from vehicle in Orangeville

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a stolen wallet which was used at a local variety store after it was taken from a vehicle in the Town of Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of Century Drive in Orangeville on June 9, shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised that an unknown suspect had entered their vehicle and stole their wallet earlier that morning. The complainant also advised that the suspect had used their bank card at a local variety store in the area of Townline and Century Drive.

Security footage revealed a photo of the suspect who can be described as a male, wearing a black jacket with a grey backpack and wearing a blue baseball style hat.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

