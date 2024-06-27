Gladiators and Samurais win in weekend cricket action

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club played through less than stellar conditions at KTH Park over the weekend when wet and windy weather descended on the region.

On Saturday, June 22, the Gladiators were up against the Knights for the first match of the weekend.

The Gladiators arrived on a high note after smashing the season’s highest score so far this year with 198 runs against the same team the previous week.

The Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The Knights started strong but ran into trouble with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Despite Leeroy’s 20 runs and Suresh getting 15, the Knights could only muster a total of 119.

Nadeem Mohammad claimed three runs supported by two from Abdule Razzaq.

When the Gladiators took to bat, the Knights struck early, breaking the opening partnership within three overs.

Abhay’s swift 31 runs and Razzaq’s steady 22 moved the Gladiators forward.

Captain Jabir Sran sealed the victory with an unbeaten 17 runs, leading the Gladiators to win by three wickets.

Tabish Taufiq and Saheer Akbar from the Knights took three wickets each.

Abhay earned the Man of the Match title for his stellar performance.

On Sunday, June 23, the Samurais met the Warriors.

The Warriors won the toss and decided to bat first.

In stark contrast to last week’s record-high score, the Warriors struggled and posted the lowest score of the season so far – just 53 runs, losing all wickets in just 15 overs.

The Samurais chased down the target, wrapping up the game in 11 overs despite losing five wickets.

They clinched the win by five wickets, with Mohammad Raza shining as the Man of the Match for his three wickets and crucial 15 runs.

Readers Comments (0)